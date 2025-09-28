Just Ask the Question: The Rise of Political Extremism

In this conversation, Brian Karem and Norm Ornstein delve into the current state of American politics, focusing on the rise of extremism, the impact of Donald Trump, and the challenges facing the media landscape. They discuss the implications of Trump’s foreign policy decisions, the role of social media in shaping public discourse, and the need for a more independent press to uphold democracy. Ornstein emphasizes the importance of community engagement and initiatives that foster critical thinking among youth, highlighting a debate camp he founded in memory of his son.

takeaways