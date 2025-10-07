Just ask the Question with Raoul Peck

In this conversation, Brian Karem interviews filmmaker Raoul Peck about his documentary on George Orwell, exploring themes of totalitarianism, the role of media, and the importance of objective truth. Peck discusses the relevance of Orwell’s insights in today’s political climate, the dangers of authoritarianism, and the need for community action and resistance. The conversation emphasizes the degradation of language and democracy, urging listeners to engage in meaningful discussions and take action against the erosion of civil liberties.
takeaways
Raul Peck emphasizes the importance of understanding the historical context of current political events.
The degradation of language is a key factor in the decline of democracy.
Orwell’s insights into totalitarianism remain relevant today, highlighting the dangers of authoritarianism.
Media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception and must prioritize objective truth.
Community action and resistance are essential in combating authoritarianism.
Hope is not enough; concrete actions are necessary for change.
The film serves as a wake-up call to recognize the manipulation of truth.
Engaging in discussions with diverse perspectives is vital for democracy.
The consequences of political actions extend beyond national borders.
History teaches us that authoritarian regimes often use fear and division to maintain control.
