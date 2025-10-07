Just ask the Question with Raoul Peck

In this conversation, Brian Karem interviews filmmaker Raoul Peck about his documentary on George Orwell, exploring themes of totalitarianism, the role of media, and the importance of objective truth. Peck discusses the relevance of Orwell’s insights in today’s political climate, the dangers of authoritarianism, and the need for community action and resistance. The conversation emphasizes the degradation of language and democracy, urging listeners to engage in meaningful discussions and take action against the erosion of civil liberties.

takeaways