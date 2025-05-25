Just Ask The Question w/Jo Jo from Jersey
The new media, the news cycle and why Jo thinks Trump is bound to fail.
This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:
https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast
In this engaging conversation, Brian Karem and Jo Jo from Jersey explore the evolution of new media, the challenges it presents to traditional journalism, and the importance of maintaining a commitment to factual information. Jo shares h…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.