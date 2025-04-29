Just Before the Five Families War (Blast from the Past episode 14)
Remember that scene in Goodfellas?
(Original fiction published in “Spin Control” c2000 Brookville Press by Brian J. Karem)
Tommy looked pensive. "REMEMBER THAT SCENE IN GOODFELLAS?"
"What? The one where he's talking about being a clown?" Mikey asked.
"No."
"What, the one where the guy says everything twice, like he wants
to get a paper, get a paper?"
"No. I think that's the same scene. I mean …
