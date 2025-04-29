(Original fiction published in “Spin Control” c2000 Brookville Press by Brian J. Karem)

Tommy looked pensive. "REMEMBER THAT SCENE IN GOODFELLAS?"

"What? The one where he's talking about being a clown?" Mikey asked.

"No."

"What, the one where the guy says everything twice, like he wants

to get a paper, get a paper?"



"No. I think that's the same scene. I mean …