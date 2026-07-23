Just leave us alone . . .

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.75Just leave us alone . . . Fred Wellman, a veteran running for Congress with his campaign messageBrian J KaremJul 23, 202675ShareTranscriptGet your “go bag” ready . . .This excerpt from “Just ask the Question.”Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (913)15 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDonald Trump cannot end this war21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonFred Wellman's "split-screen" - "Show Me" moment22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Fred WellmanThe problem with raw intel data23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThere will be more bloodshedJul 22 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (914)Jul 21 • Brian J KaremRaw America White House Reporter Brian Karem Breaks News from Capitol HillJul 21 • Brian J Karem and Raw America