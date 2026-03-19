Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Roger Helbig's avatar
Roger Helbig
1h

Actually, Brian, the US unfortunately acted like Imperial Japan when it negotiated until two days before and then killed them without warning just like the attack on Pearl Harbor. Both attacks were planned well before the negotiations.

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
1h

I apologize because I keep repeating myself in these comments, butBrian, you have a way of making me laugh at these very unfunny circumstances. Love the......well.....should I say"growl"(?)! Not sure what to call it..........

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