Just like Pearl Harbor
Trump's insanity is showing
A shocking moment at a recent press conference is raising serious questions.
On today’s episode veteran White House reporter Brian Karem reacts to Donald Trump’s latest remarks — including a bizarre comparison between U.S. military action and World War II. Brian breaks down what was said, why it matters, and why he believes something feels off.
From escalating global tensions to the tone and direction of leadership, this is a conversation you won’t hear anywhere else.
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Actually, Brian, the US unfortunately acted like Imperial Japan when it negotiated until two days before and then killed them without warning just like the attack on Pearl Harbor. Both attacks were planned well before the negotiations.
I apologize because I keep repeating myself in these comments, butBrian, you have a way of making me laugh at these very unfunny circumstances. Love the......well.....should I say"growl"(?)! Not sure what to call it..........