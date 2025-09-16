A case in which I was involved five years ago has once again been used to keep Donald Trump at bay;.

Washington — A federal appeals court on Monday rejected a bid from President Trump's administration to allow the president to fire Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, leaving intact a lower court order that reinstated her to the post.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit divided 2-1 in declining to grant the Trump administration emergency relief and clear the way for Mr. Trump to remove Cook from her position. The Trump administration is likely to ask the Supreme Court to intervene. But absent an 11th-hour order from the high court, the decision all but ensures Cook will remain a governor on the seven-member Fed board through a two-day meeting of its interest rate-setting committee, which Cook sits on and is set to begin Tuesday.

The case used to push back against Trump’s abuse of due process stems from Karem vs. Trump. Trump took Karem’s White House Press Pass in 2020 and Karem successfully sued and defended the decision three times in Federal Court.