Kill the Messenger
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar
This episode marks the start of season two of Hard Pass. In this episode we talk to Clayton Weimers, the North American executive director of Reporters Without Borders (RSF). RSF is a non-profit dedicated to the freedom and security of reporters around the globe. 2025 was a deadly year for journalists, particularly in Gaza.
