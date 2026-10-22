Hosts Brian Karem, Dr. Nolan Higdon and Mark Zaid discuss controversial foreign policy moves by Donald Trump, including easing sanctions on Russia and buying diesel fuel while allies in Ukraine face attacks. The panel unpacks the chaotic five-day tenure of short-lived White House press secretary Katie Zakaria and broader issues of administration incompetence and infighting. They also analyze shifting midterm election polls that suggest potential Republican losses and discuss the recent FBI search targeting U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar. Finally, Mark Zaid provides an update on a pending FOIA lawsuit regarding the Mar-a-Lago documents seized by the FBI.
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Equal parts of both...