The acting director (heavy emphasis on acting) of national intelligence in the Trump administration joins a long list of questionable Trump appointees happy to rip asunder standing norms in the federal government.

As CNN reported late Monday night, Pulte has fired six political appointees put in place by former Director Tulsi Gabbard and removed dozens of career intelligence officials from their roles, according to four sources familiar with the moves.

The 45 career officials were on joint duty assignment at the agency — meaning they were working at the ODNI but are technically employed by other agencies — and were sent back to their home offices, the sources said.

The National Counterterrorism Center, a component of ODNI that had previously been expected to be a key target for Pulte, was not impacted by the cuts, one source familiar with the situation said.

Pulte, who studied broadcast journalism at Northwestern University and recently headed up the Federal Housing Finance Agency remains a Trump loyalist and has been mired in activities to target Trump opponents. According to Politico, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent once threatened to punch him in the face and “kick his ass.”

Pulte has no experience in intelligence (reserve your comments) and remains the director of the FHFA and the chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Pulte said on X Tuesday evening, “Today, I spent time with the National Counterterrorism Center team, who is doing an incredible job protecting our Country under President Trump’s leadership. The room was filled with true professionals and American patriots. It is a privilege to work beside them.”

Trump put Pulte in the acting role at the ODNI with a mandate to “execute the immediate and needed downszing of the office,” Trump said on Truth Social.

His actions are spurred by the MAGA crowd of the GOP and the president who thinks that a “deep state” exists in the intelligence community to undermine Trump.