Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Linda Morway's avatar
Linda Morway
3d

Israel has free Healthcare and free education and WE send them money. Why, if we can't have our Medicare, medicaid and child/eldercare.

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
3d

Brian--you looked like you were getting nauseous with this one. Also, couldn't help but think "Since when does this Dictator want help? He thinks he can do everything himself." Now the Dictator has gone from "clapping" to boxing......interesting. Actually, he's already punched us all out......and he's had no training!!!!!!!!!!!

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