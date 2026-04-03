Language Mr. President
Everything he says sounds like he's an abusive bully
He ain’t Jesus and he ain’t a King - no matter what he says.
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Israel has free Healthcare and free education and WE send them money. Why, if we can't have our Medicare, medicaid and child/eldercare.
Brian--you looked like you were getting nauseous with this one. Also, couldn't help but think "Since when does this Dictator want help? He thinks he can do everything himself." Now the Dictator has gone from "clapping" to boxing......interesting. Actually, he's already punched us all out......and he's had no training!!!!!!!!!!!