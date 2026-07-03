Let 'em eat Cake: Remember when we were the "United" States?
Today we can't even agree on what's affordable
Trump showed up at a military event, looked at his two sons in the audience, and said he was going to give one military honor to himself, one to them, and “we’ll have a threesome.” Brian was briefly speechless. It didn’t last long.
The 250th birthday fair on the National Mall hit 115 degrees with the heat index. Fox News told viewers thousands of patriots were there. The camera showed an empty mall. A Republican congressman walked down the Capitol steps, was asked about affordability, and described his Fourth of July ribeye and lobster spread. Brian noted the average American household income is $85,000 a year.
Karoline Leavitt — fresh off paid maternity leave that millions of Americans can’t access — went on Fox News and told struggling Gen Z workers they’ve been raised with silver spoons and need to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Brian noted she is the very person she was describing.
Trump demanded 10% of Intel in exchange for government help — and bragged about it. Brian had a word for that, and it wasn’t “American.” Trump also repeated his debunked story about Obama loading a 757 with cash and flying it to Iran. No reporter called him on it. Brian did.
And Trump visited the Teddy Roosevelt library, where a hologram of Roosevelt talked about fair deals for everyone, clean food and drugs, and leaving a mark that lasts. Trump had no answer. Brian noted that losing an argument with a hologram is a new low even for this administration.
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Things are so crazy I'm starting to feel like the Epstein Files are a distraction from the fact that the world is burning to the ground.. tha situations are that intense. To whom it may concern: Please pull yourself up short from the impulse to climb my frame.. I am not negating the importance of those Epstein files or the crimes and barbarism associated with them or the need for accountability and justice for the victims...I was just trying to illustrate how there are so many potentially catastrophic scenarios brewing at once. It's like the old spinning plates act on the Ed Sullivan Show...but in this reality all the plates are flat bombs with their fuses lighted.
I truly appreciate you Brian.