Trump showed up at a military event, looked at his two sons in the audience, and said he was going to give one military honor to himself, one to them, and “we’ll have a threesome.” Brian was briefly speechless. It didn’t last long.



The 250th birthday fair on the National Mall hit 115 degrees with the heat index. Fox News told viewers thousands of patriots were there. The camera showed an empty mall. A Republican congressman walked down the Capitol steps, was asked about affordability, and described his Fourth of July ribeye and lobster spread. Brian noted the average American household income is $85,000 a year.



Karoline Leavitt — fresh off paid maternity leave that millions of Americans can’t access — went on Fox News and told struggling Gen Z workers they’ve been raised with silver spoons and need to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Brian noted she is the very person she was describing.



Trump demanded 10% of Intel in exchange for government help — and bragged about it. Brian had a word for that, and it wasn’t “American.” Trump also repeated his debunked story about Obama loading a 757 with cash and flying it to Iran. No reporter called him on it. Brian did.



And Trump visited the Teddy Roosevelt library, where a hologram of Roosevelt talked about fair deals for everyone, clean food and drugs, and leaving a mark that lasts. Trump had no answer. Brian noted that losing an argument with a hologram is a new low even for this administration.





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