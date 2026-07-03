Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sher'
41m

Things are so crazy I'm starting to feel like the Epstein Files are a distraction from the fact that the world is burning to the ground.. tha situations are that intense. To whom it may concern: Please pull yourself up short from the impulse to climb my frame.. I am not negating the importance of those Epstein files or the crimes and barbarism associated with them or the need for accountability and justice for the victims...I was just trying to illustrate how there are so many potentially catastrophic scenarios brewing at once. It's like the old spinning plates act on the Ed Sullivan Show...but in this reality all the plates are flat bombs with their fuses lighted.

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
39m

I truly appreciate you Brian.

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