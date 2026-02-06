Let's take a break . . .

In this edition of “Just Ask the Question,” best selling author and Sirius XM host John Fugelsang joins us to talk about something completely different.
Yes, here we go. The Beatles. Everyone knows the group, but the four of them also had extensive solo careers and we talk about the best of those years - identifying albums and singles worth listening to.
We’re just two Beatle fans talking shop. Join us.
