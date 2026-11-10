It takes a special brand of grift to tell your supporters you may never hear from him again if they don’t vote for your political party in the midterm elections - when we all know he can’t shut up.

But it takes an unbelievable amount of hubris and it is a grift on an entirely different level to leverage your party’s loss in the midterms to raise more money.

It must be an effective fundraising tool because President Donald Trump continues to push us for more money.

But what does Trump intended to do with the funds he’s given? He can’t run for office. He is independently wealthy - thanks to the money he’s made while president. And still he’s on the prowl for more and more.

A bottomless pit of greed. That’s our president.