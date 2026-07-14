In this high-stakes episode of Just Ask the Press, host Brian Karem, national security expert Mark Zaid, and journalism professor Dr. Nolan Higdon tackle a chaotic week in American politics triggered by the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham and the mysterious public absence of Mitch McConnell. The panel breaks down the massive midterm implications of losing these two Republican juggernauts before diving into the Trump administration’s escalating crackdowns on democratic norms. The conversation covers the alarming DOJ subpoenas issued to four New York Times reporters over an Air Force One safety exposé, the administration’s quiet dissolution of the bipartisan federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC), and the ongoing, grinding military conflict with Iran.

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