Live with Brian J Karem

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.465Live with Brian J KaremA recording from Brian J Karem's live videoBrian J KaremJul 17, 2026465ShareTranscriptGet more from Brian J Karem in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (919)7 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (920)Jul 15 • Brian J KaremIran: Donald Trump the sociopathJul 15 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshKen Paxton is a horrible creature in a perfect stormJul 15 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshJoe Walsh on the Platner debacle and a potential Talarico victoryJul 15 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshCountdown to Liberty! (921)Jul 14 • Brian J KaremThe party of no heart vs. the party with no headJul 14 • Brian J Karem and Joe Walsh