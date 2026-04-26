Live with Michael Cohen

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript174Live with Michael CohenA recording from Brian J Karem and Michael Cohen's live videoBrian J Karem and Michael CohenApr 26, 2026174ShareTranscriptGet more from Brian J Karem in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMichael CohenRecent PostsConspiracy, staged event, or just an exploited one?3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHow soon to the end of the Iranian war?5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonUpdating the WHCA shooting6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremMeet poet Sean Murphy12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Sean MurphyCountdown to Liberty! (1001)24 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWas it Pulp Fiction or the Bible?Apr 25 • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangThe WHCA, POTUS and a national disgraceApr 25 • Brian J Karem and Jim Acosta