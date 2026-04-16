Live with Michael Cohen and Brian Karem

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript21Live with Michael Cohen and Brian KaremA recording from Brian J Karem and Michael Cohen's live videoBrian J Karem and Michael CohenApr 16, 202621ShareTranscriptGet more from Brian J Karem in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMichael CohenRecent PostsRepublicans rally against Trump2 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's chaos in Iran6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's malignancy has risen to another level9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Our Republican LegacyCountdown to Liberty! (1011)21 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe people are our last hopeApr 15 • Brian J Karem and Our Republican LegacyTrump is incompetentApr 15 • Brian J Karem and Our Republican LegacyThis is a lawless regimeApr 15 • Brian J Karem