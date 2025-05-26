"Look what I have. I have everything!"
Donald Trump completely misses the point of Memorial Day
Donald Trump began the morning of Memorial day with a rage tweet, then placed a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier before he made an instantly forgettable speech.
Then he went out for a round of golf.
The rage tweet, delivered just before 7 a.m.,was vintage Donald Trump; written in all caps and disparaging those who he despised – at least half of t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.