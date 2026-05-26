Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
1h

Damn He’s So Fucking Stupid 😡🤬🥴

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
1h

To have The Dictator ANYWHERE in public, on the TV, on the radio, etc. on Memorial Day is an insult to all members of the military--those who have served, those who are serving, those who will, and especially those who gave their lives is an insult to ALL of them--and actually--ALL Americans.

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