Donald Trump spent Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery — but instead of delivering a unifying message, critics say the president turned the solemn occasion into another bizarre political performance.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:



* Trump’s strange Memorial Day remarks at Arlington

* His bizarre comments comparing the Medal of Freedom to the Medal of Honor

* Growing speculation about Trump’s health and public appearances

* Megyn Kelly publicly criticizing Trump’s corruption and self-dealing

* The exploding controversy surrounding Trump’s billion-dollar White House ballroom

* Kevin Hassett’s latest economic claims

* Thomas Massie demanding full Epstein file transparency

* Growing concerns about government protection of powerful elites



PLUS:

Brian reflects on what Memorial Day is supposed to represent — sacrifice, unity, and service — and contrasts that with the chaos currently surrounding the Trump administration.



From Arlington controversy to Epstein bombshells, this episode covers another surreal day inside Trump world.



#Trump #DonaldTrump #BKTV #BrianKarem #Politics #BreakingNews #Epstein #ThomasMassie #MemorialDay #MegynKelly #politicalcommentary





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