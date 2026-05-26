Losing it on Memorial Day
Trump disgraces the military
Donald Trump spent Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery — but instead of delivering a unifying message, critics say the president turned the solemn occasion into another bizarre political performance.
In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:
* Trump’s strange Memorial Day remarks at Arlington
* His bizarre comments comparing the Medal of Freedom to the Medal of Honor
* Growing speculation about Trump’s health and public appearances
* Megyn Kelly publicly criticizing Trump’s corruption and self-dealing
* The exploding controversy surrounding Trump’s billion-dollar White House ballroom
* Kevin Hassett’s latest economic claims
* Thomas Massie demanding full Epstein file transparency
* Growing concerns about government protection of powerful elites
PLUS:
Brian reflects on what Memorial Day is supposed to represent — sacrifice, unity, and service — and contrasts that with the chaos currently surrounding the Trump administration.
From Arlington controversy to Epstein bombshells, this episode covers another surreal day inside Trump world.
#Trump #DonaldTrump #BKTV #BrianKarem #Politics #BreakingNews #Epstein #ThomasMassie #MemorialDay #MegynKelly #politicalcommentary
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Damn He’s So Fucking Stupid 😡🤬🥴
To have The Dictator ANYWHERE in public, on the TV, on the radio, etc. on Memorial Day is an insult to all members of the military--those who have served, those who are serving, those who will, and especially those who gave their lives is an insult to ALL of them--and actually--ALL Americans.