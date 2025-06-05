(Originally published in The Bulwark, August 5, 2020)
After this week’s set of briefings at the White House, the Donald Trump presidency looks like it may end not with a bang, but with a whimper.
First Chris Wallace from Fox and then Jonathan Swan from Axios eviscerated Trump in interviews that not only exposed how unprepared Trump is for the long-intervi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.