The above picture is from Mad Magazine from when I was a kid. I still have a copy of it. Today, I would say put Donald Trump’s face on this, and you’d have it nailed.

If you’re not a White Male older than 50, Donald Trump wants to have nothing to do with you and he’s willing to destroy the American government and our culture to prove it.

He ran for a second term to avoid prison.

He’s making his second term about revenge.

Revenge for what?

As Val Kilmer said in Tombstone: “Revenge for being born.”

Why? “A man like Trump has got a great big hole, right in the middle of him. He can never kill enough, or steal enough, or inflict enough pain to ever fill it.”