The Oligarchs, working in consort with the government, have limited the number of media conglomerates, destroyed the independent press and have worked to destroy Free Speech.

Today, our country is short on love and filled with selfishness brought about by the hegemony of the very rich. That’s modern slavery. It is to the advantage of the rich to keep us arguing and angry with one another while they continue to rob us blind. Oligarchs run our country. Freedom of choice and free speech are illusions. We have no choice. Health care, education, justice and liberty are bought and paid for, and most people can’t afford them.