Donald Trump says the economy is booming. His allies say America is thriving. Wall Street is celebrating. But millions of Americans are struggling to pay bills, falling behind on credit cards, and working harder than ever just to stay afloat.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:



- Trump’s latest demand for campaign cash

- Claims that the economy is “humming”

- Rising credit card debt and financial stress facing American families

- Kevin Hassett’s defense of the administration’s economic policies

- Senator Bill Hagerty’s praise of Wall Street gains

- The ongoing fallout from Trump’s Iran policies

- Tommy Tuberville’s latest attacks on Democrats

- Sherry Biggs defending the administration’s approach to Iran

- Stephen Miller and the culture-war politics dominating Washington

- Rep. Kat Cammack breaking ranks and criticizing a proposed January 6 compensation fund



PLUS:

Brian examines the growing disconnect between what Americans are experiencing in their daily lives and what Trump administration officials continue to tell the public.



From rising costs to political spin, this episode covers another day where the facts and the talking points seem worlds apart.



#Trump #DonaldTrump #BKTV #BrianKarem #Economy #Politics #BreakingNews #Inflation #MAGA #PoliticalCommentary





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