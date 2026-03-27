Mary Trump: Banned from Tik Tok

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3211Mary Trump: Banned from Tik TokThe deck is stacked against independent mediaBrian J Karem and Mary L TrumpMar 27, 20263211ShareTranscriptSuppressed and throttled, on every platform. In this excerpt from “Just Ask the Question”.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMary L TrumpWrites The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (1031)13 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDonald Trump and his own mortality15 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpTrump and his cognitive abilities16 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpCountdown to Liberty! (1032)Mar 26 • Brian J KaremNo Iranian leaders leftMar 24 • Brian J KaremIran, Trump and the never ending warMar 24 • Brian J Karem, Joel Rubin, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's Harvard travestyMar 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon