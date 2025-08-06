Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Transcript
Mary Trump Live . . .

Once again, sitting in as a guest anchor, let's dive into the top news of the day
Brian J Karem
Aug 06, 2025
Hey, if you haven’t noticed, Donald Trump has been little seen this week. He made a fool of himself on CNBC, danced on the White House Roof and ran away from a presser on Tuesday. We hadn’t seen him since Friday . . . and today we didn’t see him until late in the afternoon when he talked about gas prices and apparently auditioned to host a new reality show - The Donnie on Adderall.

But, hey, what do I know? Join me for a dive into today’s headlines . . .

