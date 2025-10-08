Hi. I’m Brian Karem. Mary has today off. Thanks for joining us.

The government shutdown grinds on. There hasn’t been one this long since the last time Trump was president. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Donald Trump says he may refuse to pay some federal workers when the shutdown is over.

Meanwhile, Stephen Miller says Trump has plenary power. Pam Bondi urinates all over Congress, and the President of the United States says the governor of Illinois and the Mayor of Chicago should be jailed because they disagree with him.

What a week we’re having.

Let’s Dive in!