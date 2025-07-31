Mary Trump Live! w/ Brian Karem

Today the White House announced a $200 million renovation of the East Wing to build a grand ballroom; judges are arguing over tariffs; Trump looked befuddled in an event in the Roosevelt room, and the White House Pep Secretary briefed for the first time this week and demanded Trump get a Nobel Peace Prize as she ranted for 22 minutes and only took questions for about 10 minutes….so, let’s dive in.
