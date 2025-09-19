Mary Trump Live w/Brian Karem
Donald Trump is a cretin, a crusty curmudgeon and a criminal . . . details at 11
Many people are saying, we’ve never seen a president like Donald Trump before. Many people! Thanks for your attention to this matter.
Trump, meanwhile, is concerned with people saying anything he doesn’t agree with. He is both flexing his muscles trying to eliminate those opinions, and at the same time making sure we stop talking about his daunting dementia and the two words he fears the most: Jeff Epstein. Meanwhile even Ted Cruz says Trump is using mob tactics to stifle free speech
Let’s dive in. . .
