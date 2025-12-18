Mary Trump Live w/Brian Karem guest hosting
Republicans in revolt may aid Democrats in ACA fight
House Speaker Michael Johnson couldn’t prevent a key defection of four Republicans who assisted the House today in trying to aid Democrats in their ACA fight.
Meanwhile Donald Trump blockades Venezuela, makes fun of former presidents and Dan Bongino is out at the FBI.
