Mary Trump - "The Delusional Leadership" of Donald Trump
He's the Mad Hatter
In this conversation, Brian Karem and Mary Trump discuss the current political climate in the United States, focusing on Donald Trump’s mental state, the role of the media, and the implications for democracy. They explore the dangers posed by Trump’s leadership, the complicity of the Republican Party, and the importance of civic engagement. Mary emphasizes the need for a strong media infrastructure and the necessity of standing up against Trump’s actions. The discussion also touches on personal reflections and the importance of community support during challenging times.
