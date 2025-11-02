The Sandy Hook shooting victims

We average more than one mass shooting a day in the United States and there is one conspiracy theory I wish people would stop believing.

Wednesday, as I was on deadline, a MAGA activist, and former Trump adviser that I know called me up and began preaching to me about the number of “hoaxes that you claim are mass shootings.”

What spurred him to berate me was the fact that I said we live in a violent country, people often shoot at each other, I’m worried that the politics of hate and fear will make people more violent, and no one will propose, let alone pass a bill to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. House Majority leader Steve Scalise won’t support gun legislation though he was a victim of a mass shooting!

“Most of these mass shootings are over exaggerated,” my source told me flatly.

This is one of the most disgusting claims I’ve heard from the crowd of people who listen to Alex Jones and believe Democrats drink the blood of babies.

Jones was ordered to pay a literal shitload of money to Sandy Hook families who won a defamation case against him after he falsely claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook in Newton, Connecticut was a hoax. When it came out in June that Jones was allegedly trying to hide his assets from his victims, I could only shake my head.

Twenty six people, 20 of them children (see the picture above) between the ages of six and seven, died in that shooting. I cried thinking of my own children and now I cry thinking about my grandchildren.

Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group formed in 2013 to track gun-related violence defines a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter. By their count on November 1, 2025, there have been 358 mass shootings in the US this year.

The news of another mass shooting doesn’t even make people nervous any more. Sometimes the shootings don’t even seem to make news. They barely register in our consciousness.

I confess most of them still hit me viscerally. I am not inured to the pain and I guess it is because I’ve seen too much of it. It hasn’t numbed me. I’m not accustomed to it. I’m not hardened by the continuous deadly violence.

As a reporter, I’ve covered too many of them. I’ve had to interview too many families, seen too many dead bodies and seen far too many ambulances. It hurts. It still hurts. We see this violence daily.

It sure didn’t used to be that way. I remember the first mass shooting I heard about. It still haunts me. On August 1, 1966, 25-year-old Charles Whitman climbed to the top of the tower in the middle of the University of Texas campus and opened fire, killing more than a dozen people and injuring many more before police were able to reach him and shoot him dead.

After that, as a child I developed a fear of tall buildings. My dad calmed me by reminding me that Whitman, who had purchased most of his weapons with bad checks the day he began his shooting spree, was an aberration and that we were perfectly safe in our ordinary everyday lives. I eventually took dad at his word.

The first mass shooting I covered as a reporter was a 1988 triple homicide that also left three injured in San Antonio and was engineered by a drug dealer who got angry at a rival. I arrived on the scene, as other reporters did, to see dead bodies in the street and an Uzi, an AK-47, a pump shotgun, and a Sig Sauer pistol strewn about the property. One of the dead, a young Hispanic man, had almost been cut in half with automatic weapon fire. He was lying face down with his head turned toward me. I saw doll’s eyes and most of his liver, spleen, and intestines. That image has haunted me for nearly 37 years.

A year later, a madman ran through Standard Gravure, the printing shop once owned by the Bingham family that was across the street from the Courier Journal and Louisville Times, where I once worked. On September 14, 1989, Joseph Wesbecker, a 47-year-old man armed with two MAC-11s, a snub nosed .38, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, killed 8 people and injured 12 before he took his own life. Though I wasn’t in Louisville at the time, I had friends and relatives who witnessed the shooting or were supremely disturbed for years by the incident.

Still, those events seemed rare.

Then came a turning point. On the afternoon of October 16, 1991, George Hennard drove a pickup through the front window of a Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas. Armed with Glock and Ruger pistols he’d purchased legally, Hennard killed 23 people and injured 27 others. Most of the victims were women, and Hennard, who it was later learned had an explosive temper, despised women. He called several of them “bitch” before killing them with a single shot—usually to the head. He reloaded several times, got in a brief firefight with police, and then took his own life after police wounded him in the abdomen.

I covered that story. It was the deadliest mass shooting by a lone gunman in U.S. history until the Virginia Tech shooting 16 years later—which I also covered.

My perspective on mass shootings has much to do with the fact that I reported so many of them, including during my years as a reporter-producer for America’s Most Wanted. I have seen bodies in a variety of states of decomposition. I have mourned people I never knew.

And it seems this country’s desire to commit mass murder and suicide only increases each day. We seem to be incapable of understanding that unlimited gun ownership goes hand in hand with crazy people opening fire in crowded public places. Our political differences foment anger and fear. No one is trying to solve this problem.

In 1994, partly because of the Luby’s shooting and other mass murders, Congress passed an assault weapons ban. It expired in 2004 and all efforts to renew it or pass successor legislation have failed. Indeed, today, instead of considering any kind of restrictive gun legislation, some members of Congress propose combating gun violence by promoting open-carry laws. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert from Colorado, a prominent gun advocate, has spoken in support of arming as many “good guys with guns” as possible, has been seen strapped in public—and has talked about how she wants to bring guns into the Capitol.

More guns do not make us safer. I’ve been to places where everyone is armed. They’re called war zones. After a mass shooting or in a time of public unrest, this country can feel like a war zone. Especially in such times, I don’t go anywhere in public without knowing my exits, looking for blind spots, and planning ways to get my family out alive if something goes down.

We’re over our heads with “thoughts and prayers.” The public wants some action—but all we get are words.

Whenever I hear lawmakers argue abstractly about the Second Amendment and the rights of gun ownership, I think back to the first time I witnessed close up the results of a mass murder. It wasn’t abstract. It wasn’t sanitized. It was raw, visceral reality. And if the graphic, bloody nature of that kind of reality—seeing it, smelling it—doesn’t make you understand why we need to fundamentally change how we approach gun ownership in this country, then nothing ever will.

I am not asking people to see what I have seen. I am hoping that fewer people will ever have to see what I have seen.

But as long as some bat-shit crazy conspiracy theorist goes on line and tries to convince others that mass shootings are a “hoax” we’re as sure to see more gun violence as we are to see Trump blame Joe Biden and the Democrats for every trouble this country has ever faced.