Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Sharon C's avatar
Sharon C
Oct 16

Only the thoroughly brainwashed will respond to these messages, and they probably don’t have enough income to support themselves and their families. Since they are true believers, they will scrimp on their own needs to give money to this ugly grifter.

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