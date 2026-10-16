Yes, Don, I have a second. Do you have any sense left?

What follows are some of the emails Trump is sending out to his faithful followers as the midterms come rolling down the pike at us. Trump obviously feels like the head pin in a bowling alley and the voters are the bowling ball.

He’s begging for money. He’s screaming that the end is near. He’s renewed his threats against reporters. He held an event in the former Rose Garden with first responders and lost his mind claiming that the men in the butterfly nets are coming for him . . .that’s only a slight exaggeration. Just take a look at what he’s sending to his FAITHFUL followers.

He’s paranoid. He needs your money and he’s frightened.

Trump is filled with gloom and doom.

And if you don’t give him money, he thinks he’ll be the last Republican president - EVER.

While the Democrats control nothing in government right now, according to Don, if they win in the midterms they’ll eliminate MAGA and chase him to the very corners of Hell.

And, of course, without Don’s guiding hand, the country will end shortly after his party loses the Senate and the House.

So, please can’t you find it in your heart to give him just $26?

The sad part of this crap, is that it does raise money for Don and his grift.