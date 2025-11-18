MBS is back in town. Mohammed bin Salman - the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia and the grandson of the nation’s founder, Ibn Saud.

He is also the man responsible for killing Washington Post Jamal Khashoggi. He is an “honored” guest at the White House today.

Donald Trump may be honored to have him, but no one in the United States should be. He should be on trial for orchestrating the murder of a journalist. At the very least he should be shunned as a pariah. He’s responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands, from civilians in Yemen to his many critics in his own country.

Khashoggi, meanwhile, is nearly a forgotten man. Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, the slain journalists widow says it is “very painful” seeing the Saudi crown prince visit the White House. Jason Rezaian, writing in the Washington Post says the U.S. gains nothing by legitimizing MBS and repressive actions. He met him in March, 2018 shortly after he began working as a columnist. “What struck me most about the encounter, and several other public interviews he has done since, was his willingness to lie openly and his lack of any perceptible humility. I wasn’t buying MBS’s charm offensive, but many present that day were impressed. I understood the appeal. He is young, speaks good English, seems worldly and comes off as affable, if not charismatic,” Rezaian wrote.

I know firsthand how repressive Saudi-Arabia was and is. But I was shocked then and now by the violent and brutal nature of Khashoggi’s death – all because he publicly advocated that the citizens of Saudi-Arabia deserved the freedoms MBS has promised and never delivered.

That is probably why Donald Trump loves MBS and the Saudi regime.

My experience with Saudi-Arabia is a bit different. I was there during the first Gulf War in 1991. MBS was six-years-old. I stayed with American troops. I drove freely around the country – though I wasn’t supposed to do so. I saw an oil rich nation where gas was about 10 cents a gallon and women were treated as chattel and there were just two classes – the poor and the rich. Though our troops were stationed in the country, it was obvious we were only tolerated as a necessary evil.

Our country was politically divided then, but not nearly as much as we are now.

It has been strange these last 10 years watching Trump contribute to, enhance and trumpet the growing divide in our country. When Washington Post reporter Khashoggi turned up missing on October 2nd 2018 and was later reported dead at the hands of the Saudi-Arabian government in an “interrogation” that went horribly wrong, Trump seemed to cover for the Saudis by saying that “rogue” assassins may have somehow entered the Saudi embassy in Turkey—where Khashoggi was last seen—and killed the journalist.

Everyone else remained convinced (mostly because of secret recordings by Turkey’s government) that the Saudi Royal family killed Khashoggi. It took nearly two weeks for the president to accept that—first as a possibility and later as a fact. Today? It doesn’t even matter. Trump wants Saudi-Arabian business. MBS wants, and already has been promised F-35 fighter jets. Trump said on Monday he plans to approve the sale of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, speaking a day before MBS showed up. “I will say that we will be doing that,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We’ll be selling the F-35s.”

Of course the decision is problematic on many levels. The F-35 is the best of the 5th generation fighters and could tip the balance of power in the Middle East. Gee, you have to wonder what Israel will think of that. And, there are practical problems as well. It will take years to build the fighters and future presidents could always cancel the plans. After all, many nations are still more cautious than the U.S. when dealing with the Saudis.

The problem with Saudi Arabia is well summed up by Matt Damon’s character in the movie Syriana, who said, “You know what the business community thinks of you? They think that a hundred years ago you were living in tents out here in the desert chopping each other’s heads off and that’s where you’ll be in another hundred years.”



The problem is many look at world politics the way Trump does; that is, through the lens of a businessman the way Ned Beatty’s character did in Sidney Lumet’s movie Network: “We no longer live in a world of nations and ideologies, Mr. Beale. The world is a college of corporations, inexorably determined by the immutable bylaws of business. The world is a business.”



And in this case we’re doing business with some fairly unsavory characters because it appears our country’s main business is arms sales to Saudi Arabia. We’re not sending them math tutors. As Trump said, “We make the best weapons.”

To be fair, the Saudi problem is not of Trump’s making. Presidents Bush, Clinton and Bush again all had problems with Saudi Arabia, as did President Obama. The Saudis have never loved the U.S., though they’ve certainly loved our lifestyle when they can exploit it and our weapons when they can get them.

During the Gulf War they were happy to have us there to fight Iraq, but the staging area for U.S. troops was in a landfill that had more sand fleas than Trump supporters at a Kentucky rally. The soldiers were welcomed to fight a war so Saudi citizens wouldn’t die and the soldiers were welcome to spend money in any Souk. But after taking the American money and crushing the Iraqi Army after Saddam Hussein promised we’d swim in rivers of our own blood, the Saudis didn’t want to see an American face any more.



As a reporter covering the Gulf War, I encountered a level of anger and threats I had never seen before in my life; that is, until I began to cover the Trump administration. Saudi Arabians are prone to a level of hatred and misogyny that would make Trump envious. Forced female circumcisions are not unheard of. A rigid class system exists and the royal family receives entitlements not unlike the many Trump enjoys himself.

Saudi Arabia, it turns out, is nothing more than North Korea with oil money, and we love Saudi money as much as they love ours. They hate Iran. We hate Iran. The Saudi royal family is everything Trump wants to be – unlimited power and the title of “King.”



He tore down the East Wing of the White House with little notice or thought. He puts American military personnel in the streets of American cities to wage war with Americans and immigrants who are merely seeking to make a living. He has literally made the office of the president a laughing stock, and those outside of the U.S. either pity us or laugh at us for having him as our president.



Many Europeans see him as a lethal buffoon or a dangerous clown without any redeeming value.

Scientists working for the European Space Agency near Frascati, Italy say he is putting the earth in peril by his lack of understanding of global climate problems. Politicians in Italy who aren’t fascists believe he is helping fascism rise globally—and in Italy, they know about fascism. Getting the trains to run on time means little if disagreeing with the man in charge can lead to your death.



Trump is a man whose time came and went during the Napoleonic era. And he is determined to take us back there.

Divisiveness ultimately brings about its own destruction. United We Stand. Divided We Fall. A house divided against itself cannot stand. Choose any cliché from our history that is true and apply it here. Today, there is no room for those like Trump, and yet we can’t seem to get rid of him.

And because of him we have to endure the sight of a human butcher in royal clothing sitting in the Oval Office and pretend he is a great world leader.

But MBS is a premeditated and gruesome killer and Trump isn’t the only president to kiss his royal posterior. President Joe Biden greeted him with a fist pump when he visited Saudi Arabia in 2022.

This is going to go bad, if not now, soon and for a long time. Sure, Donald Trump is no standard bearer for Free Speech, and neither was Biden – but come on folks – having a notoriously maniacal royal prince at the White House only elevates his status and ultimately will cause more international problems. He’s only 40 and will stain the international world for years.

Killing Jamal Khashoggi showed us that the Royal Family in Saudi-Arabia – and MBS specifically – cares nothing for freedom, liberty or the common man’s needs and desires.

Trump inviting him to the White House shows us Trump feels the same way – and anyone who believes in liberty and justice for all? Well, you’re screwed.