Donald Trump was already apoplectic. Must have been from that continual talk about Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeff Epstein and those pesky files. Gosh, they just won’t go away.

Trump continues to play his usual game, hustling and “trying to get over” like an aging White Super Fly — have you seen him dance? But even those who have loved Trump with the loyalty of a stray canine are now barking in disdain. Nothing he has done has kept his own followers from burning their MAGA hats. They wanted the Epstein files released and they wanted it yesterday. After all, Trump made that promise on the campaign trail.

To Trump, it was just another lie — like the many he’s told women, his children, his staff, Congress and everyone he knows, including that morally repugnant, aging, balding visage upon which he slathers makeup every morning as he coldly stares like a lizard into the vacuum of his own eyes, via an unforgiving mirror.

There are an extremely low number of prognosticators who can accurately predict the outcome of a WWE match, not knowing the participants or anything about the sport. The same can be said of political pundits and their ability to discern in advance what will unite the American electorate — even if they have years of experience doing it. Not many of us had “Jeffrey Epstein” or “Ghislaine Maxwell” on our bingo cards — to mix metaphors while gilding the lily. Certainly few professional pundits, unless they were buried in Adderall and mainlining caffeine and battery acid, would ever even picture it. But here we are: The one issue upon which a majority of Americans agree.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she had valuable and salient Epstein information sitting on her desk, but she later recanted when she was apparently told to do so. Trump has changed his story so often he’s confused himself. This has become more frequent as his mental abilities continue to unravel. His biggest wound was, of course, self-inflicted. Responding to a question from a reporter, Trump said that Epstein once “stole” an underage spa worker from Mar-a-Lago.

That revelation prompted a reaction from MAGA World that has yet to abate. Trump has been howling ever since, as if his father disciplined him. He always hated that.

He reacted by trying to force a federal judge to release grand jury testimony on Epstein. On Wednesday, for the second time in a week, a judge said NO. In his 14-page opinion, Judge Richard M. Berman said that the only grand jury witness had been a single FBI agent.

Berman noted that although the Justice Department argued there was precedent for unsealing grand jury testimony, there were no “special circumstances” that would justify it — and that the transcript “pales in comparison to the investigation information and materials in the hands of the Department of Justice.”