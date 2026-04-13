Melania and the Epstein files

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2810Melania and the Epstein filesShe had nothing to do with it . . .Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonApr 13, 20262810ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we unravel Melania and Epstein.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (1013)1 hr ago • Brian J KaremTrump's megaphones are ditching him2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJesus Christ, Donald Trump and the Pope5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1014)Apr 12 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1015)Apr 12 • Brian J KaremThanks! And time to rock n' rollApr 11 • Brian J KaremIs the Iranian war worth it?Apr 10 • Brian J Karem and Joel Rubin