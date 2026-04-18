Melania vs. Epstein

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript133Melania vs. EpsteinThe First Lady weighs inBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonApr 18, 2026133ShareTranscriptWhen worlds collide - the Melania edition. In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press.”Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (1009)4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSwalwell's fall: swift and total11 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe failure of journalism and politics14 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1010)Apr 17 • Brian J KaremLive with Michael Cohen and Brian KaremApr 16 • Brian J Karem and Michael CohenRepublicans rally against TrumpApr 16 • Brian J KaremTrump's chaos in IranApr 16 • Brian J Karem