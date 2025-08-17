Share this postBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookMichael Cohen on Donald Trump's "Biggest Negative"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMichael Cohen on Donald Trump's "Biggest Negative"Brian J Karem and Michael CohenAug 17, 20253Share this postBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookMichael Cohen on Donald Trump's "Biggest Negative"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareDonald Trump lost in Alaska.Donald Trump loses often. And Michael Cohen knows why/Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe3Share this postBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookMichael Cohen on Donald Trump's "Biggest Negative"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareA guest post byMichael CohenPrincipal of Crisis-X #1 and #8 NYT Bestseller Author Host of The Mea Culpa Podcast Co-Host of The Political Beatdown Former Personal Attorney To President Donald J. Trump and Discharged FelonSubscribe to Michael