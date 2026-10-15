In a landscape where anti-incumbent sentiment runs high, Eric Schmeltzer sheds light on the critical role corruption plays in the upcoming midterm elections. The conversation opened with a nod to the New York Times article spotlighting Democrats' shift towards addressing corruption, a strategy Eric believes could resonate with voters tired of rising costs.



Anti-Corruption Message



Eric emphasizes the need for a unified Democratic message against corruption. "If Democrats are going to squeeze every last vote out of this thing right now, they need to kind of get this together," he argues, referencing the necessity of a cohesive strategy that resonates with undecided voters. Without a clear stance, those on the fence may not feel compelled to support Democratic candidates.



"If your candidate is not talking about it, and you're on the fence, well, you're not hearing that..."



Eric suggests that Democrats should channel their efforts into a collective anti-corruption narrative—a Voltron-like assembly of ideas that can present a stronger front.

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