The current political climate is charged, with key races that could shift the balance of power. In this issue, we explore the dynamics at play in several critical states as Brian Karem chats with Democratic strategist Eric Schmeltzer.

Trump’s Campaign Footprint

Brian kicks off the conversation by highlighting Donald Trump’s recent appearances, notably in a high school gymnasium in Ohio. While Trump claims massive support, the reality appears more nuanced. Eric emphasizes the need for Democrats to strategically position themselves against Trump’s base, especially in traditionally red areas like Kansas.