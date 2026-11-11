Less than a week into his tenure as President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller is facing increasing scrutiny as the administration deals with the fallout from a disastrous midterm election.

“In my district most people don’t know his name,” one outgoing member of Congress told Raw America on background. “But they know what he did. He’s the architect for the immigration policies that killed us in the election.”

This week that scrutiny grew as some in the GOP blamed Miller for Trump’s recent Truth Social announcement asking UFC CEO Dana White to join the administration as press secretary. White, facing reporters in London before a previously planned trip to Washington D.C. said he’d talk with Trump about the proposal.

Trump, at first, defended his decision and said he came up with the plan after a recent press gaggle that left him angry at reporters. Trump said White would be the perfect guy as press secretary. “The only problem is he’ll talk for a little while and then he’s going to beat the hell out of you,” he told reporters.

Trump then made only his third appearance in the White House Brady Briefing room this week along with White where Trump changed his tune and said he was “only joking” about the offer. White publicly declined it and said he has “no interest” in politics.

Several people close to Trump told Raw America that the entire debacle “has Stephen Miller’s fingerprints all over it. It is no coincidence that he showed up in the briefing room right after Susie (Wiles) left. It definitely would not have happened if she was the Chief of Staff. She knew how to manage.”

Insiders say Miller is more interested in “conflict rather than conflict resolution – even among the staff he’s supposed to manage.”

On background, Republican members of Congress say he is incapable of reaching consensus, cannot manage and is “a racist rage machine,” whose immigration policies “guaranteed our destruction” in the recent midterm elections.

On the record some Republicans are equally harsh. “Horrible decision,” Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., told Fox News Digital on Friday after Trump announced his decision to name Miller as Chief of Staff. “Because of his immigration positions, I just think we ruined a lot of our goodwill with Latino voters,” Stutzman added.

Democrats have been even more condemning. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the presumed incoming Speaker of the House stated on ABC’s “This Week” that he has “zero interest in working with that kind of individual,” and called Miller a “stone cold racist”, a “dangerous xenophobe,” and a “reckless extremist”.

Republican insiders say they believe this week’s faux pax publicly asking White to join the administration, which led to a public retraction and a rare appearance in the briefing room by the President signals that “there is no one left to guide the presidency,” and that Miller will lead to further destabilization before “Republicans very soon will have to beg Trump to fire him. He’s that dangerous.”

Retiring Republican Don Bacon said that many Republicans don’t like Miller while several have said on background they consider him a “lunatic, a racist, a sadist” while Trump has said publicly that Miller remains one of his most trusted advisors and will do a “great job” as his Chief of Staff.

Miller, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides, was called a “sadist” by his biographer, Jean Guerrero, on MS NOW over the weekend following his appointment as White House chief of staff.

Jean Guerrero, Miller’s biographer told MSNOW this week that “What people need to understand about Stephen Miller is, he is, above all, a sadist.”

Guerrero, author of “Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda.” “He is somebody who takes pleasure in inflicting pain. And there’s one group of people he actually despises more than immigrants, and people aren’t really aware of this, but it’s the allies of immigrants — it’s citizens who use their privilege to stand up for immigrants and for the less powerful.”

Several members of Congress, speaking to Raw America on background, confirmed that observation, while current career members of the executive branch said Miller’s “reign of terror” threatens to destroy the executive branch.

“Imagine going to work every day not knowing what we’re going to do, or how we’re going to accomplish it. Total chaos.”

Repeated requests from the Trump administration for a comment were not answered.