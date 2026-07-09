It is hard to have sympathy for Mitch McConnell if you have ever met him. But if you’re a Christian, then you must and so I shall.

But make no mistake, whatever has happened to McConnell, he remained the master of his own fate until he could no longer master the art of standing upright.

He was a social pariah in Louisville, Kentucky - but oddly it was the only place in Kentucky that could stomach him - even though he claimed to represent “the common man” of rural Kentucky. They certainly loved voting him into office, despite his grift, dishonesty, disharmonious actions and advanced narcissism that Donald Trump secretly admired but publicly lambasted. In Trump’s world there is only room for one, and it wasn’t McConnell. So, in some ways it was both funny and fitting to watch Trump in his first administration march McConnell out to the Rose Garden (before Trump turned it into Regal 8 courtyard) and play the aging senator like a puppet on a string.

McConnell had it coming and deserved whatever insults MAGA and the president dished on him. The irony is that he almost single-handedly made Trump possible and he certainly was one of, if not the chief architect of, the current John Roberts Supreme Court.

McConnell has overcome adversity and is a great study of contradictions. He had polio and physical maladies. Yet, his legislative stance was seen by many as being completely numb to those needing healthcare. He was never a gregarious or athletic man. His sexual orientation, rightly or wrongly, was questioned by many. Farmers in rural Kentucky often opined how he was obviously “picked last for kickball” when he was younger. They said this even as they voted for him. He certainly never embraced any marginal community and while he aligned with far-right Christians - his actions have been anything but Christian.

Treat your neighbor as you would yourself? Welcome the traveler? Do unto others? McConnell has been the king of “screw you” politics.

He began his career in Louisville trying to submarine the local Republican leadership and take over the party. When he failed, he threw a couple of his buddies under the bus to get ahead and survive in the party. I know people who left the Republican party partly because of McConnell and his actions - well that and Spiro Agnew’s corruption.

McConnell was the first politician outside of my family that I interviewed. He was the County Judge/Executive of Jefferson County at the time. The night before I was to interview him, my uncle Pete told me to be careful of McConnell. “He’s about one thing and one thing only,” I was told. “What’s that?” I asked. “Mitch McConnell,” he said evenly.

McConnell made it on the national radar with one campaign commercial. Behind incumbent Walter “Dee” Huddleston in the general election in 1984 he rolled the dice with a humorous commercial which featured a hunter and some blood hounds trying to track down Huddleston - claiming that Huddleston was never around to cast a vote in D.C. It was an outright lie. McConnell defeated Huddleston by a margin of 5,269 votes (49.9% to 49.5%) during the national elections. The guy who wrote and produced that commercial? None other than Roger Ailes.

By the skin of his teeth McConnell became the only senator elected to office on Ronald Reagan’s exceedingly short coattails.

We’ve been stuck with McConnell and his power-mad politics ever since. He helped create the modern Republican party and it says something that the party he helped to create no-longer loves him unconditionally.

Where is Mitch? Who cares?

Personally I’m glad he’s no longer a viable threat to the American body politic. I only wish he’d left the scene sooner. He’s an inveterate fly catcher - a frog of a man who survived in the low alleys and fetid filth of the D.C. political swamp for far too long.

He never cared about anything other than his own power. I never once saw him extend a helping hand to anyone - without a price tag or a quid pro quo understanding.

Good riddance. American politics is better without him and the fact that MAGA supporters feel the same way takes away a small part of the sting of his divisive, destructive and disingenuous politics.

Personally I wish him only the best, be he brain dead, in a coma, resting comfortably and recovering or if he’s already passed.

It says something that the majority of Americans have no idea what’s up with McConnell. For years he’s always operated that way. He’s going out as he lived - under his own terms and without a care for facts, truth or anyone else.