President Trump vows to be vicious on the campaign trail. Why doesn’t the supposedly law-and-order president follow the law and help maintain the order?

By Brian Karem

Opinion originally published 9/17/2021 in Playboy

Donald Trump’s reelection bid appears to be coming together like a giant gangrenous pustule, swelling and set to explode.

Despite close to 200,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States, on Sunday Trump held his first indoor rally in months in Nevada. It was a rebuke to pandemic restrictions and against a state mandate, but Trump didn’t care.

That same day, Michael Caputo, assistant secretary of public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services, warned Facebook Live viewers of post-election “armed insurrection”—I guess he meant if Trump loses. Caputo (who has since apologized) is a typical Trump troll and sycophant. He has no medical or scientific background, but he does have a history of being a bigot and a crackpot, so he fits well into the Trump fold.

But Trump says he doesn’t want Americans to panic. He told Bob Woodward in recorded interviews (which presidential assistant Peter Navarro later told me he didn’t believe) that he was well aware of the dangers of the coronavirus, even as he was calling it a “hoax” at a rally. Why? Well, he’s a cheerleader for the country. He wants us to feel good, not panicked.

So when speaking over the weekend about the West Coast wildfires with Wade Crowfoot, California’s secretary for natural resources, Trump tried to make him feel good too. Climate change isn’t a thing, he said. “It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch.” But apparently Crowfoot doesn’t like Trump’s brand of cheering. “I wish science agreed with you,” he told Trump. “Well, I don’t think science knows actually,” was Trump’s feel-good retort.

Trump just loves making people feel good. He can’t help himself. Last Thursday he disembarked a plane in Freeland, Michigan as Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” played loudly for the hundreds of supporters gathered for his arrival.

The song protests the privileged rich, those born with a “silver spoon in hand” who evaded the Vietnam War—you know, like Trump. I’m told the president picks the playlists for his rallies. You have to wonder if he’s not aware of the song’s meaning, if he doesn’t care, or if he knows and likes to rub people’s faces in it.

Our national cheerleader—or Putin’s “free chicken,” as retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman described Trump this week—isn’t particularly happy with certain people. He’s already claimed Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are traitors, and he stood by as his Nevada faithful chanted “Lock him up” regarding Obama. And while stumping in Nevada, Trump said he’s going to get “vicious” on the campaign trail because Biden aired an ad Trump doesn’t like. He’s going to be as nasty as he wants to be—even if it invites panic.

That pimple is ready to pop.

But Trump’s adolescent acne administration isn’t limited to the actions of just the president. Two weeks ago during a briefing Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany—cheerleader to the cheerleader in chief—showed the press corps a video of Nancy Pelosi getting a haircut; then she told us how much the president supports free speech. Last week, his campaign removed a New York Times reporter covering a rally; she didn’t have the right credentials, they said.

In another comment on free speech, Trump says he supports peaceful protest, yet he categorizes most recent protests as riots. And he still doesn’t support NFL players who take a knee—a peaceful gesture of protest.

The question must be asked: If you deny those who wish to peacefully protest a method to do so, what do you expect the outcome will be? Subservience is what Trump wants.

Many former Trump supporters who now recognize him for what he is share a similar refrain—“I thought he could help me.” Trump supporters are still saying “He’s our boy.”

And thus we cruise into the 2020 election looking not for a perfect candidate, but for someone who is merely more humane than Donald Trump. This is an exceedingly low bar, one that even the Democrats may be able to clear. But this is Washington, D.C., so best not to let expectations run away as they did in 2016.

A majority of the electorate wants a few simple things from our next president. They want someone who doesn’t deny science or math. They want someone who believes in civil rights and universal health care. They want someone who is respectful of all religions and faiths and won’t toss you in jail for smoking a joint.

Bottom line, most people are looking for a new chief executive who will put country above party. There must be a renewed spirit of working together, and that can come about only if we actually work together.

One could argue President Obama would have done better with Republicans if he’d hired a few more to help out his cause. Didn’t he ever watch The West Wing?

More often than not, Democrats and Republicans entering presidential office hire whomever they want from their own party, making no attempt to employ anyone from across the aisle, even if they would be good for the job.

But the foundations of democracy used to be far stronger than they are today, and such hiring practices didn’t hurt. Throughout most of the history of our republic, Democrats and Republicans have worked together far better than they do today—with the notable exception of the Civil War. The current antipathy between parties began in the 1990s, during the infamous Newt Gingrich era, when cooperation became a detestable weakness instead of a strength.

We also need a president who shows up in the West Wing more often than the current occupant, who shows respect to the military and to his own administration’s intelligence gatherers, and who exhibits enough managerial finesse to hire the best people then allow them to do their job.

So the question for both presidential candidates is this: In the interest of unity, would you commit to hiring a member of the opposition party for your Cabinet? To put country above all and hire the best person for the job—no matter their party?

If neither candidate answers in the affirmative, then what is the point in listening to them on “unity” any further? Make a real move toward inclusion. Hire the best people no matter what race, sex, religion or political party they belong to. If we are to truly be “We the people,” then once the election is over, we the people have to work together.

This starts from the top, and the next leader of the free world has to be someone who takes that seriously. Donald Trump’s track record is clear. In the past four years, the United States hasn’t become more peaceful. It has become more polarized. The president preaches peaceful protest, but attacks those who take a knee during the National Anthem. What more peaceful means of protest is there? How can you possibly claim to support free speech when you attack those who express it?

Why doesn’t the president address the problems at the root of the wildfires on the West Coast instead of denying climate change? Why doesn’t the supposedly law-and-order president follow the laws and help maintain the order?

He wants an indoor rally, so he holds an indoor rally. He’s the Big Guy—what are you going to do about it? Sit still and listen. His stump speech is always the same. Anyone who’s covered this administration for more than a week could repeat it (some can even do it in his voice). Only the verbs and adjectives change; what is “evil” in one speech is “anti-American” in another.

Trump’s standard stump speech, long on self-praise, makes giddy QAnon supporters blush in excitement and rapturous delight. He tells us how he’s the only man who can fix most of the problems he started and how anyone standing against him is evil. He thinks he’s Captain America, but he’s actually Homelander—I keep waiting for Mother’s Milk, Frenchie and Butcher to show up.

His stump speeches, always short on policy, have become exceedingly boring. The Trump administration has coasted on the seat of its heavily padded pants for close to four years; no need to try something new now. Stay in the pocket. Deepen the appearance of resolve to the base. Threaten and encourage violence in the event of a loss. Call into question the election results before the election. Actively involve the USPS in bungling mail-in voting.

What will happen in six and a half weeks? Does Trump lose? Does he slink away, blubbering like a baby? Does he surprise the world and exit with a quiet dignity, leaving others in awe at his display of statesmanship? Do aliens land on the South Lawn and sign a treaty with Trump? Does the NFL ever give Kirk Cousins a break?

It’s all building up to an unprecedented November.

Trump is a prominent national zit on the face of the United States. The world is watching him, and he loves it, as ugly as he is.

The zit grows and grows. You have to lance it or let it explode.

Do we pop that national pimple in November, or watch it blow up in our face?

Either way, it’s likely to get messy.