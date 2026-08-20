Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
1h

Yea, the trillion (and then some) budget is just fine as long as The Dictator and his republiCRAP pals are in charge. Can you imagine if this were the Democrats???????????????

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture