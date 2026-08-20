The United States national debt hit $40 trillion today. Trump's response: "I almost like to hear bad numbers." Brian noted that perhaps liking bad numbers is not the flex Trump thinks it is.



Scott Bessent had a rough day. He told reporters he doesn't understand why oil prices are spiking — Brian explained supply and demand in one sentence. He said the $40 trillion deficit is "peak" and they'll be laser-focused on fixing it — then admitted he doesn't know when the Iran war ends. He said we don't need to produce as many jobs because of deportations. Brian said millions of Americans are out of work and you need more jobs, not fewer.



J.D. Vance called the debt a "Biden debt bomb" — it just hit $40 trillion under Trump. Brooke Rollins blamed Biden for farm economy problems — she's been in office a year and a half and things have only gotten worse. Brian called it self-incrimination.



Stephen Miller appeared and listed everything Trump has "solved": rebalanced NATO, toppled Maduro, freed Venezuela, pursuing peace in the Korean Peninsula. Brian stopped the tape frequently. He noted that Karoline Leavitt at least smiled convincingly while selling the alternate universe — the rest of them can't pull it off.







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