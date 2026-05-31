Nazis in Maine - drawing the line

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript31Nazis in Maine - drawing the lineAmong other things wrong with American politicsBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMay 31, 202631ShareTranscriptDonald Trump keeps going lower and who’s keeping up with him?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (967)May 29 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty (969)May 28 • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpNo faking this protestMay 28 • Brian J KaremHolding Donald's handlers accountableMay 27 • Brian J KaremSelective Prosecution has to endMay 27 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerThreats from January 6May 27 • Brian J KaremTime for the American Accountability Project May 27 • Brian J Karem and Glenn Kirschner