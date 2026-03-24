No Iranian leaders left

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00228No Iranian leaders leftAnd Trump says "we're actually talking to the right people"Brian J KaremMar 24, 2026228ShareWell, you can be full of shit. You can be a consummate liar. And then there’s Donald Trump. . . Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsIran, Trump and the never ending war10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Joel Rubin, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's Harvard travesty12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1034)Mar 23 • Brian J KaremThe spiraling Donald Trump administrationMar 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump "completely obliterated" Iran?Mar 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCrazy FEMA official teleported? Mar 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonICE, Pearl Harbor and Donald TrumpMar 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon