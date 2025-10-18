Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy McKinnon's avatar
Andy McKinnon
27m

NO KINGS applies to the grandstanding Rethuglican assholes in the House and Senate as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture