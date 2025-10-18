“No Kings” protesters gather outside of Cal State University Northridge.

There is but one reason millions protested today in “No Kings” rallies across the country. It doesn’t sit well with Donald Trump, but it is a fact: people are simply tired of his shit.

In some ways, though, Donald Trump is right. He represents a great big chunk of our culture. When he claims he is the all-powerful-living-God representation of this country, he thinks that’s accurate. But that’s nothing in which he should take pride.

And saying it isn’t praise. It’s condemnation and not just of Trump. He’s the apex asshole, but he isn’t the only asshole. There are eight billion of them on this planet whose culture is 10,000 years behind their science.

Our society, minus the trappings of our technology, would be indistinguishable from the activities of most human cultures since man created tribes. The possible exception to this rule is democracy – founded on the belief that government is something that is of, by and for the people.

Most leaders in this world bristle at such thoughts. They look down on the general public while they exhibit the behavior of spoiled, soulless children. Donald Trump is no different than any petty tyrant who has left a slimy path as it crawled across the pavement out of the darkness and into the light. The only variable is how large the trail of excrement will be left behind him.

Meanwhile, during the last 10,000 years, science has increased our lifespan more than two-fold, put men on the moon, developed the ability to fly, explore space and the sea, created driverless cars, solar energy, great movies, books, music and entertainment that we distribute on “the cloud”. We’ve cured diseases and created vaccines that work. The same culture has also created the ability to destroy itself in one afternoon of suicidal rage - a byproduct of our retarded social growth. Perhaps one of our culture’s greatest inventions is the internet which gives humanity the ability to talk to one another and collectively solve problems. It can be a powerful force for democracy. Or it can be twisted.

Millions use this scientific achievement to their own nefarious and often ignorant ends. Some use it to deny the science that gave them the public voice in the first place. There are unmannered children, morons, maniacs, dipsomaniacs, grifters, thieves, and itinerant human sloths who use this science to convince others of their ilk that science is garbage – except for the cellphone and the world wide web. Those are fine. Oh, yeah and Tik Tok and Instagram. How else can I convince people science is unfounded?

Modern science has advanced so fast that the culture thriving on it now lives in fear of it, doesn’t understand it, can’t control it and doubts the science that made the culture possible is reality. Now? According to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., everyone is supposed to have a dedicated lab at home with the capability to test and develop effective medicine while doing dishes, cleaning the house, going to work, raising the kids, going to soccer, PTA meetings, voting, going to church, spending too much money going out to eat, rarely going to sporting events unless it’s a high school game, and having to work until they die with no hope for retirement or healthcare.

Now that’s an untenable situation. And those who peacefully protest are trying to get it through the thick heads of those who rule this country that there is a better way to get things done.

Trump doesn’t get it or doesn’t want to, and his actions are soul crushing to those who’ve spent a lifetime trying to grab a small slice of the fading American dream.

I have a good friend I’ve known for nearly 40 years who lives in San Francisco. He’s a former news anchor, reporter and producer who is of Mexican descent.

“My dad was a combat medic in Vietnam, a 30-year army man. My grandfather served in Korea. My great uncles in World War II. How much blood do we have to spill to prove we belong in this country?” He asks.

“Here’s a perspective that I would like to see amplified: Latino’s make up 20 percent of the population of the U.S. and all of us, ALL of us are having conversations with our kids about carrying their passports. About reassuring them that we will go to the ends of the Earth to find them if anything happens to them. In America!”

This is the damage done by a man, Puff Donny, who would put himself ahead of the United States, the Constitution, its people and the tide of history. As my friend told me, HE is now concerned about getting picked up when he goes to the local hardware store. “The other day I went to Home Depot running an errand. I texted my wife a photo of myself – a selfie. I said if anything happens to me, this is what I’m wearing. You come find me. She said they are going to take one look at your soft hands and see you’ve never worked a day in your life. There’s no way you could be an immigrant. We laugh so we don’t cry. But this is really bullshit.”

The people, young and old, marching during the “No Kings” protests represent a growing number of people who either are coming around to, or already previously understand that the politics of humanity must be more inclusive and cannot resemble the tribal structure of a neanderthal hunting party. And of course, they still dislike Dingus Don.

“No Kings” is hope expressing itself as protest. Should these people and others who feel the same way vote in every election, this type of protest would not be needed.

And, should there ever be a day that human society advances at the rate of our understanding of science, nothing could stop us.

Until then, everything does.