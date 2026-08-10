Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
3h

Well,Brian, what can I (and all those who are non-trumpeters/RFKs) say? You (we) can't fix stupid.

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