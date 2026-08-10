Trump signed an executive order today allowing unvaccinated schoolchildren to attend school this fall, backed by RFK Jr. This comes during the worst measles outbreak in 35 years, an ongoing cyclospora outbreak across 15 states, and a whooping cough resurgence. Trump said the worst that could happen with fewer vaccine requirements is “nothing.” Brian respectfully disagreed — the worst that could happen is millions of people get sick and die.



Trump told reporters that Democratic candidates are “jihadists being elected all over the place.” Last week they were communists. The week before that they were communists again. No jihadists have been elected to office. No communists have been elected to office. The party that controls the presidency, House, Senate, and Supreme Court is warning about the other side taking over.



Tim Scott used Abdul El-Sayed’s full legal name in attack ads — Abdul Rahman Mohammed El-Sayed — and when asked if he was hinting that El-Sayed is Muslim and therefore dangerous, said no and then kept not using the shorter name everyone knows him by. Scott also confused James Talarico with El-Sayed, said Talarico is running in Michigan against Mike Rogers. He is running in Texas against Ken Paxton. Brian noted the confusion and why nobody wants to talk about Paxton.



Brooke Rollins held a border press conference and warned about the threat of illicit cattle crossing from Mexico. Not one case has been confirmed. Brian suggested we should also worry about asteroids, alien invasions, and global warming — at least those have evidence behind them.



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