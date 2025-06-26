President Donald Trump arrives at the NATO Heads of State and Government summit in The Hague, on June 25, 2025. (NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

According to Donald Trump, it was a “great victory.”

He took to the stage Wednesday, before leaving the NATO summit in the Hague, and compared the U.S. military’s recent attack on three nuclear facilities in Iran to dropping the atom bomb on Japan, which ended World War II.

“It was so devastating. Actually, if you look at Hiroshima, if you look at Nagasaki, you know, that ended a war too. This ended a war in a different way. But it was so devastating,” he exclaimed. But did he declare the war between Iran and Israel — and our participation in it — finished? Nope. He later contradicted himself and said further action might need to be taken. But that was to be expected.

If Trump had said on stage, “I came, I saw, I conquered,” I would not have been surprised. Of course that would then lead Presidential Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt to joyfully and forcefully exclaim, “Nobody knows what ‘I came, I saw, I conquered,’ means better than President Trump. He is the one who came up with that motto and that foreign policy doctrine.” After all, she already did that with “Peace through strength.”

Meanwhile, to placate Trump’s fragile ego at the summit, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte surprised everyone by calling him “Daddy.” Trump loved it, Secretary of State Marco Rubio laughed at it and some of us just wondered how things have gone so wrong.

Trump now says he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for bombing Iran, and he blames the media for not acknowledging how thoroughly he bombed them. He first claimed the airstrikes completely “obliterated” the three facilities. During the summit, he said he had set back Iran’s uranium enrichment project “for decades,” though according to several published reports and an early battle damage assessment from the U.S. Central Command, the bombs may have only set the program back by a few months.

Trump has accused CNN and everyone else who reported those findings to be purveyors of “fake news,” saying they had impugned the reputation of the “great pilots” who bombed Iran. This latest combination of vanity whining and braggadocio bombast was greeted from Congress, members of his staff, reporters and members of the general public with mostly wide, tired stares.

I’ve seen those before. They’re called the “Thousand Yard Stare” — that blank, unfocused gaze of soldiers who’ve become emotionally detached from the horrors around them.

It took about a year during the first Trump administration before I noticed this look on colleagues, members of Congress and the voting public. It’s only taken me four months to recognize it during this term.

You can point to a variety of causes — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s denial of science, Pam Bondi’s denial of justice, Stephen Miller’s denial of due process, Congress’s denial of its role in government, social media and genital warts — but the source is always Donald Trump.