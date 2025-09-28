Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Norm Ornstein: Impeach RFK Jr. NOW!

On a variety of allegations in which he's let down the electorate
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Sep 28, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

Norm spells out how to impeach RFK Jr. Now and why it should be done.

Thanks for reading Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture